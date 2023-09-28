Sandalwood to extend support to Karnataka bandh on September 29

September 28, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST

Several members of the Kannada film industry are expected to join the protest on Friday as part of the Karnataka bandh called to oppose release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has sent an invite to actors and technicians of the industry for the protest.

Bigwigs of the industry such as Shivarajkumar, Dhruva Sarja, veteran Prema, and others are set to join the protest at the Sri Gururaja Kalyaana Mantapa at High Grounds, Gandhi Nagar. Superstar Sudeep, who is shooting for his upcoming film, has sent a letter in support of the protest. KGF-star Yash is currently in London as part of the preparations for his next project.

N.M. Suresh, the newly-elected president of the KFCC, said that the protest would begin at 10:30 a.m. Earlier in the week, senior stars such as Shivarajkumar, Sudeep, and Darshan had expressed support for farmers amidst the row.

Meanwhile, theatres across the state have cancelled shows till evening on Friday, as the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association has declared its solidarity with the bandh. K.V. Chandrasekhara, the association’s president, said, “We have opted to keep all cinema halls closed until the evening, and evening shows will proceed as scheduled.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.