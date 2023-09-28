HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sandalwood to extend support to Karnataka bandh on September 29

Stars like Shivarajkumar, and Dhruva Sarja are expected to attend the protest organised by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce

September 28, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Several members of the Kannada film industry are expected to join the protest on Friday as part of the Karnataka bandh called to oppose release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has sent an invite to actors and technicians of the industry for the protest.

Bigwigs of the industry such as Shivarajkumar, Dhruva Sarja, veteran Prema, and others are set to join the protest at the Sri Gururaja Kalyaana Mantapa at High Grounds, Gandhi Nagar. Superstar Sudeep, who is shooting for his upcoming film, has sent a letter in support of the protest. KGF-star Yash is currently in London as part of the preparations for his next project.

N.M. Suresh, the newly-elected president of the KFCC, said that the protest would begin at 10:30 a.m. Earlier in the week, senior stars such as Shivarajkumar, Sudeep, and Darshan had expressed support for farmers amidst the row.

Meanwhile, theatres across the state have cancelled shows till evening on Friday, as the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association has declared its solidarity with the bandh. K.V. Chandrasekhara, the association’s president, said, “We have opted to keep all cinema halls closed until the evening, and evening shows will proceed as scheduled.”

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Karnataka / bengaluru / water supply / Tamil Nadu / strike

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.