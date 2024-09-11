Samyuktha’s first look from ‘Sharwa 37’ and ‘BSS 12’ revealed on her birthday

On the occassion of actor Samyuktha’s birthday, the makers of her upcoming films have released her first look from their films.

Remembering veteran director Kodi Ramakrishna on his 75th birth anniversary, actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ 12th movie was officially announced in July this year. Tentatively titled BSS 12, it’s now known that Samyuktha is playing the female lead in the film. The announcement poster introduces us to her character Sameera.

The first look of the actor from her film with Sharwanand was also unveiled earlier today. Tentatively titled Sharwa 37, the film is helmed by Ram Abbaraju. In this film, Samyuktha plays Dia and her first look features the actor in a classical dancer attire.

BSS 12 is directed by debutant Ludheer Byreddy and produced by Mahesh Chandu under his Moonshine Pictures banner. Shiven Ramakrishna presents the film which is said to be the most expensive in Bellamkonda’s career. The film’s technical crew consists of cinematographer Shivendra, music director Leon James and editor Karthika Srinivas.

On the other hand, Sharwa 37 is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments, in association with Adventures International Pvt Ltd. Vishal Chandra Shekar is the music director and the cinematography is handled by Gnana Shekhar VS.

Meanwhile, Samyuktha has several projects in her lineup. She will soon be making her Hindi debut Maharagni: Queen of Queens. She also has the Telugu film Swayambhu with Nikhil Siddhartha that’s directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and the Malayalam film Ram starring Mohanlal which is directed by Jeethu Joseph.

