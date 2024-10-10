ADVERTISEMENT

Samyuktha to headline a thriller; Rana Daggubati launches the film

Published - October 10, 2024 05:53 pm IST

Bankrolled by Hasya Movies and Maganti Pictures, the film is written and will be helmed by Yogesh KMC

The Hindu Bureau

Samyuktha Menon and Rana Daggubati | Photo Credit: @iamsamyuktha_/Twitter

Actor Samyuktha is playing the lead in a new film which is said to be a thriller. The untitled film was launched by Rana Daggubati with a pooja ceremony. Interestingly, Samyuktha and Rana appeared together in the Saagar K Chandra directorial Bheemla Nayak.

The makers took to social media to share images from the launch ceremony.

Bankrolled by Hasya Movies and Maganti Pictures, and tentatively titled Production No 6, the new film is written and will be helmed by Yogesh KMC. The technical crew of this thriller includes art director Brahma Kadali and editor Chota K Prasad. 

Meanwhile, Samyuktha has films like Swayambhu, Sharwa37 and BSS12 in Telugu, Ram in Malayalam and Maharagni- Queen of Queens in Hindi.

