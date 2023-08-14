HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samyuktha roped in for historical drama ‘Swayambhu’

‘Swayambhu’ stars Nikhil Siddhartha, and the film is written and directed by Bharat Krishnamachari

August 14, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samyuktha

Samyuktha | Photo Credit: Samyuktha/Instagram

Actress Samyuktha has been roped in for the historical drama Swayambhu, starring Nikhil Siddhartha. The film is written and directed by Bharat Krishnamachari.

ALSO READ
‘Spy’ movie review: A patchy attempt at a thriller with a story steeped in cliches

Samyuktha was last seen in films such as Vaathi and Virupaksha. Vasudev Munnapaneni has penned the dialogues for Swayambhu. This is Samyuktha’s second historical drama after Bimbisara, which was directed by Vasshishta and had Kalyan Ram Nandamuri in the lead.

ALSO READ:‘Virupaksha’ movie review: Invokes fear without the gimmicks

Nikhil, who was last seen in Spy, is touted to have undergone a huge makeover for Swayambhu. The project was launched on August 18 and the shoot is expected to commence soon. Ravi Basrur is set to compose music for the film while Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer. Swayambhu is produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under the Pixel Studios banner.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.