Samyuktha roped in for historical drama ‘Swayambhu’

August 14, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST

Actress Samyuktha has been roped in for the historical drama Swayambhu, starring Nikhil Siddhartha. The film is written and directed by Bharat Krishnamachari.

Samyuktha was last seen in films such as Vaathi and Virupaksha. Vasudev Munnapaneni has penned the dialogues for Swayambhu. This is Samyuktha’s second historical drama after Bimbisara, which was directed by Vasshishta and had Kalyan Ram Nandamuri in the lead.

Nikhil, who was last seen in Spy, is touted to have undergone a huge makeover for Swayambhu. The project was launched on August 18 and the shoot is expected to commence soon. Ravi Basrur is set to compose music for the film while Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer. Swayambhu is produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under the Pixel Studios banner.