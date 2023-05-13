Samuthirakani’s next to be directed by Nanda Periyasamy

May 13, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

Director-turned-actor Samuthirakani will next be seen in filmmaker Nanda Periyasamy’s new film. The director, known for helming Maathi Yosi and Anandham Vilayadum Veedu, started shooting for the untitled project on Friday.

Bankrolled by GPRK Productions, the new film also stars Ananya, Bharathiraja and Nassar. According to reports, the film will be shot in Meghamalai, Munnar and Kumuly. Vishal Chandrasekhar is composing music for the film which will be shot by M Sukumar.

Meanwhile, Samuthirakani, who recently returned to the director’s chair for Vinodhaya Sitham is remaking the film in Telugu with Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the lead. He will also star in films like Vimaanam, Indian 2 and Game Changer.

