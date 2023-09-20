ADVERTISEMENT

Samuthirakani’s next, ‘Thiru Manikkam’; first look out 

September 20, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

The first look of the film, featuring Samuthirakani, was released earlier today by Vijay Sethupathi

The Hindu Bureau

First look poster of ‘Thiru Manikkam’ | Photo Credit: @VijaySethuOffl/Twitter

Director-turned-actor Samuthirakani has signed up for a new project as the lead, titled Thiru Manikkam. The film is directed by Nanda Periyasamy of Anandham Vilayadum Veedu fame.

ALSO READ
Samuthirakani’s next to be directed by Nanda Periyasamy

The first look of the film, featuring Samuthirakani, was released earlier today by Vijay Sethupathi via X (formerly known as Twitter).

Produced by GP Ravi Kumar, Chinta Gopala Krishna Reddy and Raja Senthil, Thiru Manikkam will have music by Vishal Chandrasekar. The film’s cinematography is by M Sukumar while editing is by SP Raja Sethupathi. The film’s shooting is currently in progress and cast details are expected soon.

Meanwhile, Samuthirakani will next be seen in this week’s release Are You Ok Baby. He also has films like Indian 2, Game Changer in different stages of production.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US