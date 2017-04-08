Samuthirakani: The angry director

Samuthirakani is inherently a social activist. When he’s not talking about films (which is almost never), it’s always the society and its issues that’s the hot topic. He has gathered a small press meet to talk about his latest directorial, Thondan, that has him, Vikranth and Sunaina in starring roles. Before the discussions, he clears the air about the film’s title: “Thondan (volunteer) does not automatically mean politics. This film is anything but that.”

Sometime ago (he doesn’t mention exactly when), Samuthirakani says he was deeply affected by a murder that happened in broad daylight in Erode. “A boy entered a women’s college and walloped a girl to death, using a broken chair leg, in front of her classmates. He walked away without anyone stopping him. I thought, what if the students stood up and gave it back to the guy? That forms the basis of this film.”

The director has added several strands, all dealing with social issues to his story: jallikattu, farmer suicides and patriarchy. There’s even a reference to the recent Nungambakkam murder case, where a girl was hacked to death in a crowded train station. “That’s what happens when three crore people live in a city meant for 30 lakh. Everyone is just concerned with their own problems. But that doesn’t mean that humanity is completely absent.”

For people familiar with Samuthirakani’s style, this is nothing new. He admits his previous directorial venture, Appa, had enough threads for three separate films. “Before 1947, art had a cause — to aid independence. It slowly became commercial… a show of navels and hips,” he says, with a clear note of disdain in his deep, gravelly voice. Samuthirakani has set himself a 60/40 thumb rule. “60% of your movie should be about getting back the money. 40%, about problems that you see around you.”

He is clear he doesn’t put this principle to practice when he acts for other directors. “If I was fussy, then I would never have got the roles I played in Rajini Murugan or Velai Illa Pattadhari. When Vetrimaaran called me for Vada Chennai, I didn’t even ask what it was about.”

For his own films, he believes he is highly accountable for any content that may be termed questionable. And Thondan seems to be more or less a responsible outpouring of the rage manifested within Tamil Nadu’s people. “That’s how I prepare a script. From whatever I read in the papers. This one took two years. There’s one I’ve been working on for seven years and it’s still unfinished!”

Thondan’s genesis, Samuthirakani says, came from TV anchor Gopinath, who asked him to look at the lives of people behind the 108 emergency hotline. “Anyone who expresses concern for another person’s life becomes a thondan (volunteer).” Samuthirakani plays an ambulance driver and Vikranth, a medical attendant. His character’s sister, played by newcomer Arthana, is the girl who stands up to the trespassing assailant. For his research, the director spent considerable time with real-life subjects. “Not everyone who drives can become an ambulance driver. There’s a seven-day course they are put through before they go on the field. It’s a life-changing experience.”

For filming, Samuthirakani chose the same territory he shot Appa in — Neyveli. There are wide roads that stretch up to 5 kms within the town. Permission is relatively easier to procure. “It would have been impossible to shoot anywhere else in Tamil Nadu. Besides, the community there helps us with our efforts. I doubt if I could have pulled it off in my hometown (Rajapalayam).”

There’s one important thing Samuthirakani says he learnt from his mentor, K Balachander. “A serious film should have lots of humour. KB sir always believed comedy created the biggest impact. He asked me to not restrain myself from using it during moments of seriousness. Never underestimate the viewer’s intelligence, he would say.” For direction, his philosophical guide is Balu Mahendra. “Just choose the best content. It will squeeze the best out of you.”