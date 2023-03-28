Samuel L Jackson, Vincent Cassel to headline action thriller ‘Damaged’

March 28, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

Hollywood actors Samuel L Jackson and Vincent Cassel are headlining an upcoming action thriller movie titled Damaged.

According to Deadline, the film, directed by Terry McDonagh, is about a Chicago detective who goes to Scotland after an emerging serial killer’s crimes match those that he investigated five years earlier, one of which was the crime scene of his murdered girlfriend.

Actors Gianni Capaldi, Kate Dickie, and John Hannah are also part of the cast. The film’s production is currently underway. Director McDonagh is known for helming episodes of hit television series like Killing Eve, Better Call Saul, and Breaking Bad.

Damaged is produced by Red Sea Media and BondIt Media Captial in partnership with Stream Digital. Paul Aniello and Roman Kopelevich are the producers, with Luke Taylor and Matthew Helderman executive producing alongside Marcie Sinaiko and Roman Viaris.

Meanwhile, Jackson will be seen next in The Marvels, Argylle and Secret Invasion. Cassel has The Three Musketeers coming up.