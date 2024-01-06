ADVERTISEMENT

Samuel L Jackson joins the cast of Kevin Hart’s ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’

January 06, 2024 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

Craig Brewer, who will direct the first two episodes, is also executive producing the series

The Hindu Bureau

Samuel L. Jackson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) | Photo Credit: Ashley Landis

Actor Samuel L Jackson is set to star in the upcoming true crime limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. According to Variety, the actor is the latest to join the series that stars Kevin Hart.

Based on the podcast ‘Fight Night’, the series will be set in 1970 Atlanta. According to Variety, the official description states that it will tell “the infamous story of how an armed robbery during the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life, but an entire city’s destiny.”

Jackson is said to star notorious gangster Frank Moten also known as the Black Godfather. Shaye Ogbonna serves as creator and showrunner alongside Jason Horwitch. The two also executive produce alongside Hart, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Packer, Sabrina Wind, Conal Byrne, Will Pearson, Carrie Lieberman, Jeff Keating and Lars Jacobson.

Craig Brewer, who will direct the first two episodes, is also executive producing the series which marks Brewer’s reunion with Jackson after Black Snake Moan.

CONNECT WITH US