Samuel L Jackson defends Brie Larson against backlash over her playing Captain Marvel

June 21, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

Actor Samuel L Jackson has addressed the backlash Brie Larson has been receiving for portraying Captain Marvel in the MCU. During an interaction with Rolling Stone for his upcoming series Secret Invasion, Jackson said that Larson is unapologetically “feminist” and that’s something people will have to live with.

Jackson said, “Brie’s a stronger person than people give her credit for. She’s not going to let any of that stuff destroy her. These incel dudes who hate strong women, or the fact that she’s a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it? Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be. She is who she is, and she’s genuinely that.”

The two, before teaming up in the MCU films, worked together in 2017’s Kong: Skull Island. “We had done Kong together, which was not the most wonderful experience for either of us,” Jackson said. “We became great friends during that particular experience because we were having such a hard time.

He added, “Then when she was doing her movie (Unicorn Store) and trying to get a particular actor, I was in the makeup trailer with her and was like, ‘Why are you trying to hire this other actor and not trying to get me to do your movie?’ She said, ‘I didn’t think you’d ever do it…so, will you?’ And I was like, ‘Let’s do it.’”

Jackson and Larson will be teaming up once again for director Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels which will tie together the Captain Marvel film and Ms Marvel series.

