May 07, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

Samuel L Jackson and Henry Golding have joined Head Games, a psychological thriller with a sci-fi edge, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The film is aiming to be one of the hot projects at this year’s Cannes film market.

Head Games is set to be helmed by Anthony Mandler (Monster, Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds’) from a script of Colin Liddle, who wrote the 2020 Showtime TV movie Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Golding, the Crazy Rich and The Gentlemen star, will play Jacob, a corporate spy who poses as a personal chef to Graham, the former founder of a neuroprosthetics firm (Jackson), wrote The Hollywood Reporter. Jacob’s real goal is to infiltrate his boss’ villa to steal his transformative new invention.

The principal photography of Head Games is set to start in October. The film will be produced by Range Media Partners’ Brian Kavanaugh Jones and Fred Berger,along with Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Josh Glick and Everlast Pictures’ Adonis Tountas.

