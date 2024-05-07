ADVERTISEMENT

Samuel L. Jackson and Henry Golding to be part of psychological thriller ‘Head Games’

May 07, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

‘Head Games’is set to be helmed by Anthony Mandler (‘Monster’, Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds’) from a script of Colin Liddle

The Hindu Bureau

Samuel L. Jackson. | Photo Credit: Danny Moloshok

Samuel L Jackson and Henry Golding have joined Head Games, a psychological thriller with a sci-fi edge, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The film is aiming to be one of the hot projects at this year’s Cannes film market.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Season 2 adds Henry Golding, Mark Strong and Lena Olin

Head Games is set to be helmed by Anthony Mandler (Monster, Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds’) from a script of Colin Liddle, who wrote the 2020 Showtime TV movie Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Golding, the Crazy Rich and The Gentlemen star, will play Jacob, a corporate spy who poses as a personal chef to Graham, the former founder of a neuroprosthetics firm (Jackson), wrote The Hollywood Reporter. Jacob’s real goal is to infiltrate his boss’ villa to steal his transformative new invention.

ALSO READ:Samuel L Jackson joins the cast of Kevin Hart’s ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The principal photography of Head Games is set to start in October. The film will be produced by Range Media Partners’ Brian Kavanaugh Jones and Fred Berger,along with Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Josh Glick and Everlast Pictures’ Adonis Tountas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US