A tribute to Visu: How Lakshmi was the moral centre of ‘Samsaram Adhu Minsaram’

“You cannot choose your family,” says a character in the Academy Award-winning movie Parasite. However, the Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda — who has a fetish for writing heartwarming family dramas — put a fantastic spin on this, steering clear of the perceived ideals of a ‘family’ with his gorgeously-shot Shoplifters, wherein the lead characters were given the liberty to pick and choose their family members, resulting in a spectrum of characters and an affecting drama.

Long before Kore-eda’s Shoplifters, there was Visu’s Samsaram Adhu Minsaram whose individual characters — Ammaiyappan Mudaliar, Godavari, Chidambaram, Uma, Siva and Kannamma — seemed to have been deported from Visu’s own universe, to deliver a larger point on familial values without romanticising the social conditions in which they live. What we got was a heightened drama and an intimate portrait of the family system, in the form of Samsaram Adhu Minsaram.

A screenshot of Lakshmi from ‘Samsaram Adhu Minsaram’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Any art, if viewed under the purview of today’s modern lenses, may appear stale and ‘problematic’. But what is particularly striking about Samsaram Adhu Minsaram, even after all these years, is the amount of sensitivity that went into fleshing out Lakshmi’s Uma. Now, let us not get into the progressive/regressive debate and analyse the existence of Lakshmi within the film’s context. Samsaram Adhu Minsaram, essentially, is an ego clash between Ammaiyappan and Mr Chidambaram. But the protagonist is neither of them, but Uma. She is the moral centre of the film’s universe and is the binding force that ties the family structure together. She is the nucleus of Samsaram Adhu Minsaram and the rest of the characters are treated as protons and neutrons, orbiting around Uma. Where Visu’s genius as a scriptwriter comes into play is the way he designed Uma’s character, which triggers a cause and effect for other characters.

One great shot

You must have a fair knowledge on the Godavari’s line of control, which was drawn following a dispute between Ammaiyappan and Mr Chidambaram, on the pretext of returning ₹18,000 that the latter borrowed from the former for his daughter’s marriage. Ammaiyappan asked a simple question: “Don’t you know of the Ammaiyappan who pledged his gratuity savings for your security deposit?...” But Chidambaram’s reply was a resounding “no”.

When Chidambaram crossed the line with Ammaiyappan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chidambaram realises his cocky attitude towards his father and the conflict is resolved in the end. But Samsaram Adhu Minsaram, I apologise for saying this, is dead meat without its brilliantly-staged climatic bit, shouldered by a terrific Lakshmi (it is sad that she never got her due and was relegated to playing mother characters). She could have well been awarded ‘fatafat’ Lakshmi for the key takeaways she espouses in the climax.

Up till this point, Visu’s screenplay plays to the conventions of what Kodambakkam expects. But here is where Samsaram Adhu Minsaram subverts its own tropes and ends up being slightly more than a message-heavy movie. With Uma making loud and uproarious statements, taking on every member of the family, Visu destroyed Tamil cinema’s practice of upholding the sentiments of the joint family. Therefore, in that single sequence, Visu gave one of the greatest lessons on a) the price you pay, if you cross borders and b) that it is important to draw a boundary and give each other their own space, even in a family.

Messiah to the middle-class

This, I guess, was Visu’s biggest achievement — something even the ‘auteur’ directors failed to achieve. Of course, this isn’t to denigrate the works of other filmmakers. Hear me out: nobody spoke to the middle-class like how a Visu movie did. And it is safe to say that no other filmmaker came remotely close to depicting the travails of the working class and their typical ‘middle-class’ mentality the way Visu did — it ain’t limited to Samsaram Adhu Minsaram, but all his creations including the gloriously-underrated Simla Special.

In that sense, Visu did more to the bourgeois than Karl Marx himself. An ideal example of this ‘middle-class’ mentality would be the scene where Ammaiyappan almost demands that Godavari prepare four varieties of bajjis, in addition to kesari and Peaberry coffee. This is casually slipped in as a form of comical relief. But if you dig deeper, it shows the unbearable sadness of the working class — a sect that exploits the matchmaking ceremony as a gateway to rejoice in simple pleasures of life, like drinking Peaberry coffee or asking for an extra scoop of kesari. Having grown up in an extended family himself, Visu understood the dynamics, power structure and politics of a joint family. He brought the bourgeois out of their cocoon and gave them comfort through movies, even if it were for fleeting durations.

There is a LOL stretch in Samsaram Adhu Minsaram where Ammaiyappan describes each of the characters in the opening act. He reserves a cheeky remark for his youngest son, Bharathi, saying, “Ivan 12th ezhuthinan...ezhuthinan...ezhuthirkan and ezhuthuvan (he wrote, has written and will write).”

Who would have thought that this seemingly witty jibe would eventually become Visu’s own legacy with a slight modulation, of course? As long as the middle class exists, Visu will live on.