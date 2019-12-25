Movies

Same-sex kiss scene from ‘Rise of Skywalker’ cut from film’s Singapore version

A still from ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

A still from ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’  

more-in

According to the outlet, Singapore’s censorship guidelines pertains that only people over 18 can see films that contain LGBT content or subplots

“Star Wars” franchise’s first kiss scene between a same-sex couple which featured in its latest installment, “The Rise of Skywalker”, has been chopped by Disney from the movie’s version that released in Singapore.

Singapore’s media regulatory board, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), told The Guardian in a statement the studio specifically removed the clip so that the film could open with a PG-13 rating.

The PG-13 rating entails that parents should accompany their children under the age of 13 for a particular film.

Same-sex marriage is illegal in Singapore, and sex between two men even carries a penalty of up to two years in jail.

According to the outlet, Singapore’s censorship guidelines pertains that only people over 18 can see films that contain LGBT content or subplots.

Films specifically dealing with homosexuality themes may be restricted to those 21 and over.

Disney is yet to comment on the matter.

“The Rise of Skywalker”, the ninth chapter of the long-running franchise, opened worldwide on December 20.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Movies
entertainment (general)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 3:46:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/same-sex-kiss-scene-from-rise-of-skywalker-cut-from-films-singapore-version/article30395062.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY