Samara Weaving to lead comedic thriller 'Borderline'

The movie will also feature actors Eric Dane, Ray Nicholson, Alba Baptista and Jimmie Fails

PTI
September 08, 2022 13:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Samara Weaving | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

Ready or Not star Samara Weaving is all set to headline Borderline, an upcoming comedic thriller.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film marks the directorial debut of Jimmy Warden, who also wrote the film's script, which appeared on the Black List, a highly-regarded annual survey of the most-liked screenplays.

Besides Weaving, the movie will also feature actors Eric Dane, Ray Nicholson, Alba Baptista and Jimmie Fails, according to Variety.

The film revolves around a helpless romantic sociopath who escapes from a mental institution and invades the home of a '90s pop superstar. He just wants to be loved; she just wants to survive.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Borderline is produced by LuckyChap Entertainment’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, Red A Entertainment’s Hadeel Reda, and Brian Duffield. William G. Santor, Andrew Chang-Sang, John Hills, Shawn Williamson, Jameson Parker, Mimi Steinbauer and Colleen Camp will serve as executive producers.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Weaving was most recently seen in Paramount’s Snake Eyes, The Valet and the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers. She will next star alongside Lucy Boynton, Minnie Driver and Sian Clifford in Chevalier, set for its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
English cinema
World cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app