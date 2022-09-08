Movies

Samara Weaving to lead comedic thriller 'Borderline'

Samara Weaving

Samara Weaving | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

Ready or Not star Samara Weaving is all set to headline Borderline, an upcoming comedic thriller.

The film marks the directorial debut of Jimmy Warden, who also wrote the film's script, which appeared on the Black List, a highly-regarded annual survey of the most-liked screenplays.

Besides Weaving, the movie will also feature actors Eric Dane, Ray Nicholson, Alba Baptista and Jimmie Fails, according to Variety.

The film revolves around a helpless romantic sociopath who escapes from a mental institution and invades the home of a '90s pop superstar. He just wants to be loved; she just wants to survive.

Borderline is produced by LuckyChap Entertainment’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, Red A Entertainment’s Hadeel Reda, and Brian Duffield. William G. Santor, Andrew Chang-Sang, John Hills, Shawn Williamson, Jameson Parker, Mimi Steinbauer and Colleen Camp will serve as executive producers.

Weaving was most recently seen in Paramount’s Snake Eyes, The Valet and the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers. She will next star alongside Lucy Boynton, Minnie Driver and Sian Clifford in Chevalier, set for its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.


