ADVERTISEMENT

‘Samara’: First look poster of Bharath, Rahman’s thriller film out

July 16, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

The Malayalam-Tamil thriller film is written and directed by Charles Joseph

The Hindu Bureau

First look poster of ‘Samara’ | Photo Credit: Nivin Pauly/Facebook

The first look poster of the upcoming Malayalam-Tamil thriller film Samara was unveiled by the makers on Sunday. Featuring Bharath and Rahman in the lead, the film is written and directed by Charles Joseph.

Actors Nivin Pauly and Tovino Thomas released the poster, which features both the lead actors standing on a flight of stairs made out of books. Actor Sanjana Dipu can also be seen.

ALSO READ
Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S Khan join Mohanlal’s ‘Vrushabha’
ALSO READ
Trailer of ‘Corona Dhavan’ out; an ensemble cast team up for this comedy caper

The cast of Samara also features Rahul Madhav, Binoj Villya, Govind Krishna, Tinij Villya, Veer Aryan, Mir Sarwar, Dinesh Lamba, Sonaali Sudaan, Neet Chowdary, Shabareesh Varma, and Vivia Santh among others.

The film has music scored by Deepak Warrier, background score by Gopi Sundar, cinematography by Sinu Siddharth, and editing by Ayoob Khan

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by MK Subhakaran and Anuj Varghese Villyadath, the film is set for a release in theatres this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US