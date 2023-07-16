HamberMenu
‘Samara’: First look poster of Bharath, Rahman’s thriller film out

The Malayalam-Tamil thriller film is written and directed by Charles Joseph

July 16, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look poster of ‘Samara’

First look poster of ‘Samara’ | Photo Credit: Nivin Pauly/Facebook

The first look poster of the upcoming Malayalam-Tamil thriller film Samara was unveiled by the makers on Sunday. Featuring Bharath and Rahman in the lead, the film is written and directed by Charles Joseph.

Actors Nivin Pauly and Tovino Thomas released the poster, which features both the lead actors standing on a flight of stairs made out of books. Actor Sanjana Dipu can also be seen.

The cast of Samara also features Rahul Madhav, Binoj Villya, Govind Krishna, Tinij Villya, Veer Aryan, Mir Sarwar, Dinesh Lamba, Sonaali Sudaan, Neet Chowdary, Shabareesh Varma, and Vivia Santh among others.

The film has music scored by Deepak Warrier, background score by Gopi Sundar, cinematography by Sinu Siddharth, and editing by Ayoob Khan

Produced by MK Subhakaran and Anuj Varghese Villyadath, the film is set for a release in theatres this year.

