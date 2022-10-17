Samantha’s ‘Yashoda’ to release on November 11

The action thriller is written and directed by filmmaking duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan

PTI
October 17, 2022 17:40 IST

A still from the teaser of the film | Photo Credit: Sridevi Movies/YouTube

Actor Samantha’s much-awaited film Yashoda will make its debut in theatres on November 11, the makers announced on Monday.

Written and directed by filmmaking duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, the action thriller will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Notably, the teaser of the film was unvielded last month.

Yashoda is backed by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies. Sivalenka Krishna called the film a "new-age action thriller" with a balanced quotient of mystery and emotions with gripping elements for audiences.

"On the whole, it's an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Playing the titular role, Samantha put her blood & sweat into the action scenes. She dubbed for herself in both Telugu and Tamil. You will witness an entirely new dimension of Manisharma's background music.

"We haven't compromised on the technical and production values of the film. With a lavish budget, we wrapped the shoot in 100 days. Audiences who love new-age cinema will definitely be thrilled to watch 'Yashoda'," the producer said in a statement.

Yashoda also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma in pivotal roles. The film has music by Mani Sharma, art direction by Ashok and editing by Marthand Venkatesh.

