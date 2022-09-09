Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s pan-India project ‘Yashoda’ has her portraying a pregnant woman who lives on the edge

The teaser of actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new film Yashoda, in which she plays the title character, hints at a story that has elements of mystery and can hold intrigue. Directed by debutants Hari and Harish, Yashoda was simultaneously filmed in Telugu and Tamil and will also release in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, Yashoda stars Varaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan in key roles, along with Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Kalpika Ganesh, Sampath Raj and Shatru, among others.

The film’s teaser unveiled on Friday shows Yashoda being told by her gynaecologist that she is pregnant and is advised to follow a few guidelines about her physical and mental well being and safety. However, a set of events occur that make Yashoda live on the edge, risking her well being.

A video released by the team a few months ago showed a massive set being constructed for the film. This will be Samantha’s first pan-India project, coming in the wake of the national recognition she received for the web series Family Man 2 and her dance performance in Pushpa - the Rise.

Yashoda will have music by Mani Sharma, art direction by Ashok and editing by Marthand Venkatesh.