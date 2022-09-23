Samantha’s ‘Shaakuntalam’ to release on November 4

Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play 'Abhijnana Shakuntalam', the film is written and directed by Gunasekhar

PTI
September 23, 2022 11:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A still from the motion poster of the film | Photo Credit: Sri Venkateswara Creations

Multilingual mythological drama Shaakuntalam, headlined by Samantha, is set to be released in theatres on November 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play ' Abhijnana Shakuntalam', the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar of Rudhramadevi fame. The story revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala (Samantha) and King Dushyant (Dev Mohan).

Production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations shared the film's release date and motion poster on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

Pushpa: The Rise star Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha portrays the role of Prince Bharata, son of Shakuntala and Dushyant.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta are also part of the cast.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Shaakuntalam is presented by Dil Raju via Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks and is produced by Neelima Guna. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telugu cinema
Indian cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app