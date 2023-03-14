Samantha’s ‘Shaakuntalam’ gets a new release date

March 14, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

Shaakuntalam, the mythological drama headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will release in theatres on April 14. The Telugu film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on November 4, 2022, but the release was delayed to make the film available in the 3D format as well. Then the film was planned to be a February 2023 release but was postponed once again. The makers have confirmed the new release date via their social media handles.

Incidentally, Samantha, earlier today, had shared a note after watching the film. In her post, she thanked the director and the team, and said it’s “one of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly.”

And I finally watched the movie today! @Gunasekhar1 garu.. you have my heart. What a beautiful film! One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly! I can't wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions! pic.twitter.com/WiwL10Qwi8 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 14, 2023

Based on Kalidasa’s acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar of Rudhramadevi fame. Billed as a whimsical tale, Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame, respectively.

Also starring Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta, the film is presented by Dil Raju via Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks and is produced by Neelima Guna.