Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda team up for Shiva Nirvana’s Telugu film
The actors come together after ‘Mahanati’ for a family entertainer to be directed by Shiva Nirvana
Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha are teaming up for director Shiva Nirvana’s new Telugu film to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film brings the lead actors together after the Savitri biopic Mahanati. The film was launched in Hyderabad on Thursday and the unit will begin filming in Kashmir soon.
Vijay is currently working on the pan-India action entertainer Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh. The production house Mythri Movie Makers had earlier worked with Vijay for Dear Comrade and with Samantha for Rangasthalam.
Post the schedule in Kashmir, the unit will film in Hyderabad,Vizag and Alleppey. The yet untitled family entertainer will also star Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya.
Hesham Abdul Wahab has been roped in to compose music and G Murali will handle the cinematography.
