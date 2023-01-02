Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Shaakuntalam’ to hit screens on February 17

January 02, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST

Shaakuntalam, the mythological drama headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will release in theatres on February 17 worldwide.

The Telugu film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on November 4, 2022, but the release was delayed to make the film available in the 3D format as well.

Samantha and the makers took to their official Twitter pages on Monday to announce the new release date of Shaakuntalam.

Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar ( Rudhramadevi).

Billed as a whimsical tale, Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Yashoda star Samantha and Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame, respectively.

The movie is presented by Dil Raju via Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks and is produced by Neelima Guna.

Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta also round out the cast of the movie.

Shaakuntalam will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.