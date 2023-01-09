January 09, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST

The trailer of actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s anticipated film Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar, was unveiled in Hyderabad earlier today at a multiplex in the presence of a packed audience that cheered the lead actor who was making a public appearance after a hiatus. The film is Gunasekhar’s retelling of the epic romance saga Shakuntala, produced by his daughter Neelima Guna, and stars Malayalam actor Dev Mohan as Dushyant. The Telugu film will also be released in multiple Indian languages in 2D and 3D formats on February 17.

Speaking at the media gathering, the director lauded Samantha for her performance and commitment to the project and said she befits the superstar tag. A visibly moved Samantha stated that she gathered all her strength and was keen to attend the trailer launch and added that after watching the film, she felt indebted to the director for making her a part of his grand vision. Samantha has been inching her way back to good health after coping with myositis.

Gunasekhar, whose last film was the period drama Rudhramadevi starring Anushka Shetty, exuded confidence that Shaakuntalam will appeal to the contemporary audiences.

ADVERTISEMENT