Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams trolls over weight comment, asks fans to 'live and let live'

Updated - November 05, 2024 11:01 am IST

The actress took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to host an interactive Q&A session with her fans before encountering a body-shaming comment

ANI

Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Photo Credit: PTI

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny took the opportunity to connect with fans and answer their questions. The actress took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to host an interactive Q&A session with her fans. However, one comment from a social media user led to Samantha addressing the issue of body shaming head-on.

A user asked Samantha to "bulk up" a bit. The comment read, "Please mam gain some weight please go on bulking." Samantha posted a video message to give a strong yet graceful reply to the user. "Another weight comment. I saw an entire thread about my weight. If you guys must know, I am on a strict anti-inflammatory diet which is required for my condition which prevents me from putting on weight, keeps in a certain weight bracket and keeps me in a sweet spot with my condition (myositis). Stop judging people. Let them be, live and let live. Please guys, it's 2024," the actress said.

A screengrab from Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram Stories | Photo Credit: ANI

Meanwhile, talking about Citadel: Honey Bunny, the action series, written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), is the Indian instalment of the global Citadel franchise.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Citadel: Honey Bunny will premiere on Prime Video on November 7.

