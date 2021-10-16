Movies

Samantha Ruth Prabhu signs Telugu-Tamil bilingual

Samantha  

Among the several announcements made by the Telugu film industry on Dasara, October 15, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu signing a Telugu-Tamil bilingual made headlines. This is the first announcement of a new project following her separation from Naga Chaitanya.

The new film to be produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad will go on floors in November. Says the producer, “After producing memorable films such as Aditya 369 (directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao and starring Nandamuri Balakrishna), Gentleman (directed by Indraganti Mohana Krishna and starring Nani) and Sammohanam (directed by Indraganti Mohana Krishna and starring Sudheer Babu), we are producing a film with a female-oriented story. Samantha was excited about the story and immediately agreed to do it.”

The film will be directed by newcomers Hari-Harish.


