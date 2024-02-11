Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she's going back to work, announces health podcast

February 11, 2024 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is returning to work after a seven-month hiatus and this time with a health podcast.

After completing the shooting of the Indian chapter of Prime Video series "Citadel" last July, the actor had announced a break from work to focus on her health.

In 2022, she had revealed her diagnosis of myositis, an autoimmune condition, ahead of the release of her film "Yashoda".

On Saturday, the 36-year-old actor shared a video on her Instagram Story announcing her comeback.

"I am going back to work, finally. But apart from that, in the meantime, I was completely jobless. But, I am doing something fun with a friend. It's a health podcast.

"It is quite unexpected, but it is something that I really love, and something I am extremely passionate about," Samantha said in the clip.

The actor, whose last release was 2023's "Kushi", said the health podcast would release next week.

"I hope some of you find it extremely useful. I have enjoyed making this," she added.