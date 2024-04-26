ADVERTISEMENT

Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurposes her wedding gown at sustainability awards night

April 26, 2024 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

Samantha was the recipient of a special Leaders of Change (Female) prize at Elle Sustainability Awards 2024, where she wore a Kresha Bajaj outfit repurposed from her own wedding gown

The Hindu Bureau

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurposed her wedding gown while making a red carpet appearance in Mumbai on Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samantha was the recipient of a special Leaders of Change (Female) prize at Elle Sustainability Awards 2024. The event felicitated icons who stand for sustainability in fashion and other walks of life.

Fashion label Verandah is India’s first brand to bag the Butterfly Mark certification for sustainable practices

Samantha turned heads at the awards in a creation by designer Kresha Bajaj. The outfit was repurposed from Samantha’s own wedding gown designed by Bajaj herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017. After four years of togetherness, the couple announced their separation in 2021.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Talking about her sustainable sartorial choices, Samantha said in a statement, “Originally crafted by my good friend Kresha Bajaj, wearing it reimagined this way, evokes a range of emotions. This dress has always been special, but now it symbolizes much more. We often tend to assign specific ideas or notions to our cherished possessions, rather than recognizing their true value, which often surpasses our initial perceptions. It can hold varied meaning and purposes, exemplifying the essence of sustainability: understanding the value of our possessions, our ideas beyond their conventional definitions.”

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ first look: Varun Dhawan, Samantha are spies and lovers

Samantha will next be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny opposite Varun Dhawan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US