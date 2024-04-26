GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurposes her wedding gown at sustainability awards night

Samantha was the recipient of a special Leaders of Change (Female) prize at Elle Sustainability Awards 2024, where she wore a Kresha Bajaj outfit repurposed from her own wedding gown

April 26, 2024 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurposed her wedding gown while making a red carpet appearance in Mumbai on Thursday night.

Samantha was the recipient of a special Leaders of Change (Female) prize at Elle Sustainability Awards 2024. The event felicitated icons who stand for sustainability in fashion and other walks of life.

Fashion label Verandah is India’s first brand to bag the Butterfly Mark certification for sustainable practices

Samantha turned heads at the awards in a creation by designer Kresha Bajaj. The outfit was repurposed from Samantha’s own wedding gown designed by Bajaj herself.

Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017. After four years of togetherness, the couple announced their separation in 2021.

Talking about her sustainable sartorial choices, Samantha said in a statement, “Originally crafted by my good friend Kresha Bajaj, wearing it reimagined this way, evokes a range of emotions. This dress has always been special, but now it symbolizes much more. We often tend to assign specific ideas or notions to our cherished possessions, rather than recognizing their true value, which often surpasses our initial perceptions. It can hold varied meaning and purposes, exemplifying the essence of sustainability: understanding the value of our possessions, our ideas beyond their conventional definitions.”

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ first look: Varun Dhawan, Samantha are spies and lovers

Samantha will next be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny opposite Varun Dhawan.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / fashion

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.