Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurposes her wedding gown at sustainability awards night

April 26, 2024

Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurposed her wedding gown while making a red carpet appearance in Mumbai on Thursday night.

Samantha was the recipient of a special Leaders of Change (Female) prize at Elle Sustainability Awards 2024. The event felicitated icons who stand for sustainability in fashion and other walks of life.

Samantha turned heads at the awards in a creation by designer Kresha Bajaj. The outfit was repurposed from Samantha’s own wedding gown designed by Bajaj herself.

Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017. After four years of togetherness, the couple announced their separation in 2021.

Talking about her sustainable sartorial choices, Samantha said in a statement, “Originally crafted by my good friend Kresha Bajaj, wearing it reimagined this way, evokes a range of emotions. This dress has always been special, but now it symbolizes much more. We often tend to assign specific ideas or notions to our cherished possessions, rather than recognizing their true value, which often surpasses our initial perceptions. It can hold varied meaning and purposes, exemplifying the essence of sustainability: understanding the value of our possessions, our ideas beyond their conventional definitions.”

Samantha will next be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny opposite Varun Dhawan.