Samantha Ruth Prabhu on separation with Naga Chaitanya: There is a lot of stigma and shame attached to divorce

Updated - November 26, 2024 04:57 pm IST

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about divorce stigma, and embracing new phase of life post her split with actor Naga Chaitanya

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. | Photo Credit: Samantha YouTube Channel/YouTube

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up on her divorce with actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple, after tying the knot in 2017, parted ways in 2021.

In an interview with Galatta India, Samantha spoke about the aftermath of the divorce. “There is a lot of stigma and shame attached to divorce. You get a lot of comments. They called me “second hand”, “used” and “wasted”. You are supposed to feel like you are a failure. You are supposed to feel guilt and ashamed that you were once married and now you are not,” said Samantha.

“I believe it can be really hard for families and girls who have gone through this. Initially it hurt but after a point, I decided to own the fact that the I am separated. Just because I am divorced, it doesn’t mean I sit in a corner and cry about it. It doesn’t mean I shouldn’t have the courage to live again,” she added.

The actor said that she is currently in a happy place. “I am happy. I am doing incredible work and I am with incredible people. I am looking forward to the next phase of my life.” Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, opposite Varun Dhawan. Naga Chaitanya, who recently got engaged to actor Sobhita Dhulipala, is awaiting the release of Thandel, also starring Sai Pallavi.

