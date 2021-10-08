Samantha Ruth Prabhu on rumours over her separation: ‘They say that I had affairs and abortions’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

08 October 2021 16:41 IST

The actor has issued a statement addressing personal attacks over her split with Naga Chaitanya

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has issued a statement addressing rumours over her separation with Naga Chaitanya. The couple had revealed that they would be ending their marriage last week.

Now, taking to social media, Samantha posted a note saying on all the personal attacks coming her way: “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions.”

She added, “A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me.”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya Samantha confirmed they were separating after four years of marriage. On the work front, she was most recently seen in the second season of The Family Man. She has mythological drama Shaakuntalam and romance Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in the pipeline next.