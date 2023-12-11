HamberMenu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu launches production house Tralala Moving Pictures

For her production venture, the actor has partnered with Hyderabad-based entertainment company Mandoa Media Works

December 11, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

PTI
Samantha Ruth Prabhu; logo of Tralala Moving Pictures

Samantha Ruth Prabhu; logo of Tralala Moving Pictures | Photo Credit: Arivarasu M and @tralalamovingpictures/Instagram

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Sunday announced her foray into production with the launch of her banner Tralala Moving Pictures.

Samantha shared the news on Instagram, stating that her production house will aim to produce "content representative of new age expression and thought".

"A nurturing space which invites and encourages stories that speak to the strength and complexity of our social fabric. And a platform for filmmakers to tell stories that are meaningful, authentic and universal. (Inspired from one of my favourite songs growing up. Brown girl is in the ring now...)," she wrote.

For her production venture, the actor has partnered with Hyderabad-based entertainment company Mandoa Media Works.

"We are stoked to have partnered with someone with such immense experience in the world of entertainment and showbiz. We will be looking at content around film, web & TV, and various formats, both fiction and non-fiction," said Himank Duvurru, founder of Mandoa Media Works.

"What's really getting us excited about this new beginning is to be able to bring forth concepts that are new, unique, thought-provoking and entertaining. This partnership strives to bring an inclusive and efficient approach to filmmaking," he added.

On the acting front, Samantha was most recently seen in the Telugu movie Kushi, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She will next star alongside Varun Dhawan in the India chapter of Prime Video's global series Citadel.

