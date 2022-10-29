Samantha Ruth Prabhu diagnosed with autoimmune condition myositis

The actor, who has action-thriller ‘Yashoda’ up for release next, posted that the doctors are confident she will make a complete recovery soon

The Hindu Bureau
October 29, 2022 16:21 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis, which causes the weakening of muscles.

Sharing a post on Instagram, the star wrote, “Your response to the  Yashoda trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with.”

She added, “The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you. This too shall pass.”

The actor’s last release was Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and she will next be seen in Yashoda and Shaakuntalam.

