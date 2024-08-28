Samantha Ruth Prabhu commends Women in Cinema Collective amidst Hema Committee revelations

South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has publicly expressed her support for the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) following the bombshell revelations from the Hema Committee report. The report, which was released on August 19, 2024, has exposed deep-rooted issues of discrimination, exploitation, and sexual harassment within the Malayalam film industry and has since prompted widespread outrage.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Samantha commended the WCC for their relentless efforts in advocating for a safer and more equitable work environment for women in the industry. “For years, I’ve followed the incredible work of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in Kerala. Their journey has been anything but easy. Now, as the serious implications of the Hema Committee report come to light, we owe a debt of gratitude to WCC,” she shared.

The Hema Committee, established in 2017 following a petition by the WCC, was tasked with investigating the pervasive issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in the Malayalam film industry. The report, which had been submitted to the Kerala government in 2019, was finally made public with limited redactions. It paints a disturbing picture of the industry’s inner workings, revealing the existence of a “power group” that wields significant control and a culture where sexual favors are often demanded as a gateway into the industry.

Samantha’s support comes at a critical time, as the release of the report has prompted a rekindled #MeToo movement within the industry. Several female actors have come forward with allegations against prominent figures, that most recently resulted in the dissolution of the executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), including president and senior actor Mohanlal, on August 27, 2024.

In her message, Samantha emphasized the importance of WCC’s work and expressed hope for meaningful change. “A safe and respectful workplace should be the bare minimum, yet many have to battle for it... I hope this marks just the beginning of a much-needed transformation,” she concluded.