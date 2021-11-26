Movies

Samantha joins English feature film ‘Arrangements of Love’, to portray a bisexual detective

Samantha Prabhu with ‘Arrangements Of Love’ director Philip John   | Photo Credit: Instagram

Samantha Prabhu has boarded the cast of feature film Arrangements of Love, an adaptation from the 2004 book by Timeri N Murari who is known for the bestseller The Taliban Cricket Club.

The film has BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John slated as director; his credits include Downton Abbey and The Good Karma Hospital. It is produced by Sunitha Tati’s Indian outfit Guru Films — whose Oh! Baby (the 2019 Telugu-language adaptation of 2014 Korean film Miss Granny) — was a commercial success.

Arrangements of Love follows a Welsh-Indian man on his quest to find his estranged father with an impromptu visit to his homeland. Samantha is set to portray a strong-minded and funny force of nature 27-year-old, who runs her own detective agency and becomes part of the search. She is a progressive bisexual Tamil woman, with ultra-traditional parents who want her to have an arranged marriage. As much as she wants to please her parents she also wants to be able to make her own life choices.

“A whole new world opens up for me today as I start my journey with ‘Arrangements of Love,’ which has such an endearing and personal story,” Samantha says in a Variety interview. She adds that she has followed John’s work for many years, being a Downton Abbey fan. “I am looking forward to collaborating with Sunitha once again and I hope for only more success than we previously had with Oh! Baby. My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set.”

“Having Samantha on board is indeed serendipitous. I have worked with her before and must say that she always brings her curiosity and talent to the project,” Tati also told Variety. “I can already visualise the life that she will breathe into the character. It is a pleasure to work with her again as we explore the international waters together.”

Active in both Tamil Samantha had a leading role in Oh! Baby and her other notable credits include S.S. Rajamouli’s Eega, Super Deluxe, Janatha Garage and Mersal. The actor also won much acclaim for her antagonist’s role in the second season of Amazon Prime Video series Family Man, which began streaming earlier this year. She is also in post-production for Telugu-language Shaakuntalam, directed by Dunaskehar, and starring Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Kabir Bedi Dev Mohan and Aditi Balan, which is set to release in 2022.

Arrangements of Love was the sole Asian project selected at the Toronto International Financing Forum, which sits alongside the Toronto Film Festival. The film is expected to kick off production in August, 2022.

With inputs from Deadline.com.


