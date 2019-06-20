'Oh! Baby' trailer sees Samantha on a roll

The Oh Baby! teaser, unveiled a few days ago, gave viewers an idea of what to expect from the film. Now, the trailer of the Telugu film unveiled on Thursday morning, builds on the storyline of an elderly woman (played by veteran actress Lakshmi) transforming into a 20-something young woman (Samantha). Samantha took to Twitter to announce the release of the trailer.

The Nandini Reddy directorial presented by Suresh Productions promises to be a comic entertainer, as the young-looking woman who talks and behaves like a senior citizen deals with male attention. Samantha, who’s had a great 2018 and a promising 2019 with Super Deluxe and Majili, seems to be in top form. Naga Shaurya plays the male lead and the trailer shows a glimpse of Adivi Sesh (cameo?) as well.

The movie is a remake of the Korean comedy drama Miss Granny which was directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. Oh! Baby has music by Mickey J Meyer’s music and cinematography by Richard Prasad’s visuals. The film is scheduled to release on July 5 and will be dubbed in Tamil as well. Samantha's friend Chinmayi Sripadha has dubbed for the actor in the Tamil version.

Watch the trailer below: