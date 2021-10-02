Movies

Samantha, Naga Chaitanya announce that they are separated

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha  

Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have confirmed that they are separating, after four years of marriage.

Samantha posted a message on Instagram stating the news, and that their over-decade long friendship would always be at the core of their relationship. She also added that they will always have a special bond, and requested everyone to give the duo some privacy to move on.

 

The actors met on the sets of Gautham Menon’s Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and became friends. After a period of dating, they got engaged and married in 2017. They both most recently acted together in the 2019 Telugu film Majili.

Samantha was most recently seen in the second season of The Family Man, while Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story just released last week to positive reviews.


