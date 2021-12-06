Samantha’s new film ‘Yashoda’ gets underway

06 December 2021 15:54 IST

Samantha’s new film ‘Yashoda’, directed by Hari and Harish, will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new project titled Yashoda went on floors on Monday, following a formal puja ceremony in Hyderabad. The makers state that the film has Samantha in an author-backed role and will target a pan-Indian release in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Yashoda will be directed by Hari and Harish and produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, who backed Telugu films such as Aditya 369 and Sammohanam. Speaking at the launch, the producer stated that Yashoda is a new-age thriller: “Samantha gained pan-India attention with The Family Man 2. In accordance with her current image, we have conceived a thriller that will cater to a wide section of the audience.”

The filming is expected to be completed by March 2022. The film’s team includes music director Mani Sharma, cinematographer M Sukumar, editor Marthand K Venkatesh, lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry and dialogue writers Pulagam Chinnarayana and Challa Bhagyalakshmi.

