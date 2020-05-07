Samantha Akkineni taking virtual acting lessons from Helen Mirren

Actor Samantha Akkineni is making best use of the virtual world during lockdown. She is taking acting lessons from the acclaimed English actress Helen Mirren. The 74-year-old Hollywood star and theatre legend is known for her roles in films like Excalibur, The Queen, Red, and many others.

“When you literally had one productive hour in a 1000 and must show it off .. (I am a going to be a much better actor now just you wait and see ... if not .......... I will just be deleting this post),” she posted on social media along with a shot of Mirren giving the class online.

Samantha is a coveted actor in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, and known for her performances in films such as “Ye Maaya Chesave”, “Neethaane En Ponvasantham”, “Eega”, “Mersal” and “Rangasthalam”. She impressed all with her role in “Super Deluxe” last year.