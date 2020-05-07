Movies

Samantha Akkineni taking virtual acting lessons from Helen Mirren

Samantha Akkineni and Helen Mirren

Samantha Akkineni and Helen Mirren  

The ‘Super Deluxe’ star is making the most of the lockdown, by signing up to classes from the veteran English actress

Actor Samantha Akkineni is making best use of the virtual world during lockdown. She is taking acting lessons from the acclaimed English actress Helen Mirren. The 74-year-old Hollywood star and theatre legend is known for her roles in films like Excalibur, The Queen, Red, and many others.

“When you literally had one productive hour in a 1000 and must show it off .. (I am a going to be a much better actor now just you wait and see ... if not .......... I will just be deleting this post),” she posted on social media along with a shot of Mirren giving the class online.

 

Samantha is a coveted actor in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, and known for her performances in films such as “Ye Maaya Chesave”, “Neethaane En Ponvasantham”, “Eega”, “Mersal” and “Rangasthalam”. She impressed all with her role in “Super Deluxe” last year.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2020 2:25:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/samantha-akkineni-taking-virtual-acting-lessons-from-helen-mirren/article31524873.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY