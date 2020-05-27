Movies

Samantha Akkineni donates to 10 NGOs to celebrate 10 million Instagram followers

The ‘Mersal’ star said she is following in the footsteps of Hollywood star Natalie Portman, who did the same when she touched seven million followers

Actor Samantha Akkineni has amassed the 10 million followers mark on Instagram and she would be donating to ten NGOs to celebrate the occasion. The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday and said she is following the footsteps of Hollywood star Natalie Portman, who donated to seven NGOs after touching seven million followers on Instagram.

“Yay 10 million... taking a cue from the gorgeous Natalie Portman. I have donated to 10 amazing NGO’s in honour of my big ten million family. love you (sic),” Samantha wrote.

The actor, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu industry for nearly a decade, will next be seen on season two of Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man.

Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the drama-thriller features Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi, among others.

