‘Samajavaragamana’ movie review: Sree Vishnu and Naresh shine in this humorous family drama

The makers of the Telugu comedy-drama Samajavaragamana revealed just a sliver of the storyline in the trailer. Watching it, one might think there is nothing remarkable. But then more fun plot points unravel in the theatres and what follows is a hilarious ride. Director Ram Abbaraju has written the screenplay for the story by Bhanu Bogavarapu which revolves around a good-hearted middle-class family. The opening scene looks like it is from any other Telugu or Tamil film. The father (Naresh) wakes up in the morning and laments that the son, Balu (Sree Vishnu), is still asleep when there is an examination to be written. It would be unpardonable to reveal what happens next. Let’s just say expect the unexpected and it sets the stage for several comic moments.

There are these usual scenes one would see in a movie — a wastrel character who does not pass exams, a family member chiding him, a doting mother and sister, nosy relatives and so on. But the story cleverly turns the tables on two of the characters to offer a different familial equation. Even the chiding and the resulting humour come from a place of underlying respect.

Sree Vishnu plays the unassuming, good-natured man next door part with familiar ease and pulls off the comic moments with a poker face. It is Naresh’s character that is a revelation and he is a treat to watch. Much of the first hour happens within the unassuming household and there is a lived-in quality to the production design.

Samajavaragamana doesn’t aim too high. It wants to narrate a story of family ties and romance and has its heart in the right place. The story contrasts Balu’s warm family with that of his aunt’s, a stereotypical rich milieu that is distant and cold to family bonds. But these broad strokes aren’t much of a bother since the crux of the story is about the father and son and the romance between Balu and Sarayu (Reba Monica John).

A backstory is thrown in to explain why Balu shies away from falling in love. It seems whimsical and unimportant until a key pre-interval twist makes us look at his predicament in a new light.

All through this transition, the humour (dialogues by Nandu Savirigana) keeps resurfacing at regular intervals aided by characters played by Sudarshan and later, by Srikanth Iyengar and a host of others. There are plenty of relatable jokes — like the ones about exorbitant food and drinks at multiplexes and even the social equation between those working in different multiplexes. The Asian Cinemas Vs. PVR segment, for instance, had the audience in splits.

When the scene shifts to Rajahmundry, the film opens up to several new characters and a merry-go-round of confusion. One character remarks that the situation is more complex than the names of the characters in Ponniyin Selvan! The writing also references several older Telugu movies, from Murari to Athadu and Jersey, in appropriate contexts to keep the jokes coming. And yet, the story begins to feel stretched in the later half. The songs don’t stand out and the picturisation in foreign locales doesn’t help either.

But despite these missteps, Samajavaragamana has several things working in its favour. The brief appearance by Vennela Kishore works to mirror the caste prejudice that is deeply entrenched in some people. The final twist can be described as a convenient cinematic liberty but, oh well, it works in a film that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Samajavaragamana is not perfect but is an entertaining laugh riot.

