ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Raimi addresses potential ‘Spider-Man 4’ rumors with Tobey Maguire

April 02, 2024 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST

The beloved director of the original early 2000’s ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy opened up over the prospects of a fourth installment in the franchise

The Hindu Bureau

Toby Maguire as Spider-Man

Amidst speculations within the Marvel fandom, director Sam Raimi has broken his silence on the possibility of a fourth Spider-Man movie featuring Tobey Maguire.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with CBR during WonderCon, Raimi quashed immediate hopes, saying, “Well, I haven’t heard about that yet. I did read that, but I’m not actually working on it yet.”

‘Evil Dead Rise’ movie review: A delightfully demented addition to Sam Raimi’s horror classic

Despite the absence of concrete plans, Raimi didn’t hesitate to praise recent Spider-Man ventures, particularly lauding Spider-Man: No Way Home for its poignant reunion with Maguire’s character.

Having directed the original Spider-Man trilogy starting in 2002, Raimi’s recent collaboration with Marvel on Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness reignited speculation about his potential return to the web-slinging hero’s universe.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While expressing his affinity for working with Maguire and Kirsten Dunst again, Raimi remained cautious about the likelihood of such a project materializing, admitting, “I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn’t a Spider-Man movie, I’d love to work with Tobey again, in a different role.”

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ movie review: This multiversal experience is an action-packed visual extravaganza
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US