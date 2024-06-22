Sam Neill joins Eric Bana in thriller series 'Untamed'

Actor Sam Neill, known for his roles in films like Jurassic Park and recent series such as Apples Never Fall, is set to star alongside Eric Bana in Netflix's upcoming limited series Untamed. Produced by Warner Bros Television and John Wells Productions, Untamed is written by Mark L Smith and Elle Smith.

According to Deadline, the series is a gripping mystery-thriller that revolves around Kyle Turner, portrayed by Eric Bana, a dedicated special agent for the National Parks Service. Turner navigates the challenges of enforcing the law in the vast wilderness of nature. The series takes a dramatic turn when a brutal death investigation leads Turner to uncover unsettling truths hidden within the park and buried in his own past.

In the series, Sam Neill will portray Paul Souter, the seasoned chief park ranger of Yosemite, according to Deadline. Souter is described as a pillar of the community, dedicated to his roles as husband, father, grandfather, and friend to Turner (Bana). Comfortable with the complexities of his job, whether handling park crimes or bureaucratic challenges, Souter adds depth to the narrative with his experience and wisdom.

Mark L Smith and Elle Smith will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Eric Bana, John Wells, Erin Jontow, Todd Black, Tony Shaw, Steve Lee Jones, and Cliff Roberts. Warner Bros Television stands as the studio behind the production, Deadline reported.

Sam Neill was recently seen opposite Annette Bening in Peacock's Apples Never Fall. Neill earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the 1998 NBC miniseries Merlin and has reprised iconic roles in franchises such as Jurassic World: Dominion and Thor: Love and Thunder. His upcoming projects also include a return to the Australian crime drama The Twelve as senior lawyer Brett Colby.