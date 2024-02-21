Sam Mendes to direct four Beatles films, one for each band member

February 21, 2024 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST

The Beatles band members Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr will each be the subject of four upcoming films. Directed by Sam Mendes, the films will be based on each member’s point of view.

According to a press release, the films will intersect to “tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history,” leading up to their 1970 breakup. Interestingly, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of the late John Lennon and George Harrison have given the filmmaker the full life story and music rights for the upcoming films.

An article in Deadline shared a statement from the filmmaker: “I’m honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies.”

All four films produced and distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment will be released theatrically in 2027. Mendes will also produce alongside Pippa Harris and Julie Pastor. Jeff Jones from Apple Corps Limited, the multi-media organization founded by the Beatles in 1968, will executive produce the films.