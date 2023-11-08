'Sam Bahadur' trailer: Vicky Kaushal set to inspire as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

November 08, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

The much-anticipated trailer for Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' was unveiled in the presence of Army Chief General Manoj Pande and the entire team of the film.

During the trailer launch, Kaushal shared how challenging it was for him to play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on-screen. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

Vicky said, "I am grateful to filmmaker Meghna Gulzar for casting me in this part. When she first mentioned the script to me while we were filming 'Raazi,' I searched for him and checked how he looked because I had heard a lot about him from my mother and father but had never seen how Sam Manekshaw looked. I thought he was so handsome when I first saw him that I believed I'd never get this role, therefore I'm grateful to Meghna for giving me this opportunity."

In the film, Vicky will be seen portraying the role of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He added, "This is the toughest role I have played till now. Not just how he talks and how he walks but because of the kind of man he was a lot of effort was needed. And I must say, how I looked in the film, it's truly a team effort and massive research work done by Meghna."

The trailer showcased Vicky (as Sam Manekshaw) in a fierce avatar holding his own against several high-profile leaders, including Indira Gandhi, the then prime minister.

When asked about one of Sam Manekshaw's qualities that he liked most and inspired him, he shared, "In one of his interviews, once he was asked, 'In your 40 years of career, what was your biggest achievement?' and he said that he never punished any of his jawans. I really admire that compassion which he has despite all the powers."

Sharing about the research work Vicky shared, "Me and Meghna did a lot of research work on how he walks and talks, his mannerism. We watched his videos, read a lot about him, and discussed about the script for five or six hours. So, it was a lot of hard work that was needed when having to bring such a character on-screen. No Sundays, no off days. There was a constant prep. We met his family members and they were really helpful. I have around 200 pictures of him in my phone to capture every aspect of his life."

Meghna added, "Most important was to get his spirit and mindset right."

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra said that the director helped them in getting into the skin of their characters. Sanya also shared that she did a lot of preparation for playing the character of Silloo Manekshaw, Sam's wife, "read about her character and did a lot of research. Fatima and Sanya also complemented each other to evolve as actors.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

'Sam Bahadur' marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulazar after 'Raazi'.

Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in director Anand Tiwari's upcoming untitled romantic film alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024. He also has director Laxman Utekar's next 'Chaava' opposite Rashmika Mandanna which will hit the theatres on December 6, 2024. Previously Vicky and Rashmika have worked together in advertisements and 'Chaava' marks their first big-screen collaboration.

