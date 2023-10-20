‘Saltburn’ trailer: Jacob Elordi lures Barry Keoghan into a dark, hedonistic world

October 20, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

The trailer of filmmaker Emerald Fennell’s much-anticipated thriller Saltburnwas released by MGM on Thursday. Starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, the film is set to release in select theatres on November 17 followed by a wide expansion on November 24.

The trailer begins with Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) growing a liking for Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), the rich and charming college mate who has all that Oliver ever desired. When Felix invites him to spend the summer at his family estate Saltburn, it’s a no-brainer for Oliver. And that’s where it all begins.

“Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten,” reads the plot description.

Saltburn also features Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe, and Alison Oliver. Fennell is also producing it alongside Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley, and Margot Robbie.

Notably, Saltburn opened the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 4.

