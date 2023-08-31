‘Saltburn’ teaser: Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi team up for a film on desires and privileges

August 31, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

The first teaser trailer of Promising Young Woman-fame Emerald Fennell’s upcoming film Saltburn is out. The Oscar-winning filmmaker’s new film promo, starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, promises a thriller filled with desire and privilege.

Welcome to #Saltburn. Written & directed by Academy Award Winner Emerald Fennell and in select theaters November 24, 2023. pic.twitter.com/HOVwCnWrcU — Saltburn (@Saltburnfilm) August 30, 2023

According to an official synopsis, the film is about a student named Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) who is drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

The rest of the cast includes Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe, and Alison Oliver. Fennell is also producing it alongside Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley, and Margot Robbie.

The film will open in limited release on November 24 followed by an expansive theatrical release on December 1.

Watch the teaser here...