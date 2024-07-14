ADVERTISEMENT

‘Saltburn’ director Emerald Fennell to adapt ‘Wuthering Heights’

Published - July 14, 2024 12:36 pm IST

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker and actress teased the project on social media, sharing a graphic featuring a line from the novel

The Hindu Bureau

First poster of Emerald Fennell’s upcoming ‘Wuthering Heights’ | Photo Credit: X/ @emeraldfennell

Emerald Fennell, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind the recent hit Saltburn, is set to bring her vision to a film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights.

Fennell teased the project on social media, sharing a graphic featuring a line from the novel: “Be with me always – Take any form – Drive me mad.” Insiders have confirmed that Fennell will collaborate once again with MRC, the studio behind Saltburn.

Wuthering Heights, published in 1847, has seen numerous adaptations over the years. The story of love and revenge between two families in the moorlands of northern England has captivated audiences through various interpretations.

Notable adaptations include William Wyler’s 1939 film starring Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon, and Robert Fuest’s 1970 version featuring Timothy Dalton and Anna Calder-Marshall. In 1992, Peter Kosminsky directed a rendition with Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche. Television adaptations have also been popular, with Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley starring in a 2009 TV movie, and James Howson and Kaya Scodelario leading a 2011 version.

