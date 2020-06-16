Telugu film ‘Bhanumathi Ramakrishna’ to stream on ‘Aha’ from July 3

Another new Telugu film, Bhanumathi Ramakrishna, directed by Srikanth Nagothi, will begin directly streaming on OTT platform Aha, with its world première on July 3. The film stars Salony Luthra as Bhanumathi and Naveen Chandra as Ramakrishna and is billed as a coming-of-age story of an unlikely couple that finds love in their 30s.
The film’s trailer has already drawn attention and the crew includes cinematographer Sai Prakash Ummadisingu and music composer Sravan Bharadwaj. Director Ravikanth Perepu (of Kshanam) has edited the film that has a background music score by Achu Rajamani.
Unveiling the release date poster of Bhanumathi Ramakrishna for Aha, producer Allu Arvind of Geetha Arts stated that the film presents a mature love story that one doesn’t often come across in Telugu cinema.
Bhanumathi Ramakrishna is produced by Yashwanth Mulukutla and presented by Sharrath Marar.
